News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Dnipro, Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, Missile attack
Ukraine first country to face intercontinental ballistic missile use, Ukraine's Stratcom agency claims

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 21, 2024 5:11 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian missile attack against Dnipro, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 21, 2024. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is the first country in the world against which an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) has been used, Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications (Stratcom) said on Nov. 21.

"We will do everything to ensure that Russia is remembered in history only for its crimes," Stratcom said in a statement.

Russian forces launched a missile attack on the city of Dnipro earlier in the day, allegedly using a conventional ICBM. The attack injured two people.

If Russia did use an ICBM against Ukraine, it would be the first use in war of a weapon designed to deliver long-range nuclear strikes.

The missile was launched from Astrakhan Oblast, a Russian region 740 kilometers (460 miles) from Dnipro, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

The attack damaged an industrial enterprise, two houses, and nine garages and caused two fires, said Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak. A rehabilitation center for people with disabilities was also damaged, Mayor Borys Filatov said.

Russia allegedly used the Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile, which is capable of carrying nuclear warheads, Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne reported, citing unidentified law enforcement sources.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the report.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said an investigation is ongoing but noted that the missile's "speed and altitude suggest intercontinental ballistic capabilities."

"It's clear that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is using Ukraine as a testing ground. It's also clear that he is terrified of normal life next to him. A life where people live with dignity," Zelensky said on the occasion of Ukraine's Day of Dignity and Freedom, commemorating the Orange Revolution in 2004 and the EuroMaidan Revolution in 2013-14.

Russia reportedly launches intercontinental ballistic missile against Ukraine — what we know so far
If confirmed, it would be the first time the Kremlin has used such a weapon in an attack on Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
