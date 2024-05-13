Skip to content
Edit post

Ukraine downs second Russian aircraft over past day

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 13, 2024 11:21 PM 2 min read
A part of destroyed Su-25 Russian military aircraft is displayed at the National Museum of Military History of Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 8, 2022. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine's 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade shot down another Russian Su-25 fighter jet, the unit said on May 13.

The 47th Mechanized Brigade reported earlier in the day that it had downed a Russian Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter.

The 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade has downed three Russian planes in the past two weeks. The brigade struck two other Su-25s on May 4 and May 11.

The unit did not specify where the aircraft was downed, but the brigade is known to be operating toward Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast.

The Su-25 is used to provide close air support for Russian troops on the ground, helping them carry out intense attacks in multiple sections of the eastern front, which covers much of Donetsk Oblast.

Russia's total losses during the all-out war amount to about 677 aircraft, including 351 planes and 326 helicopters, according to Ukraine's General Staff. The General Staff's figure could not be independently verified.

Russia’s new Kharkiv offensive pushes Vovchansk to the brink of annihilation
VOVCHANSK, KHARKIV OBLAST – The glide bombs arrive in groups of three. Their flight can be heard from far away, but only in the last second before impact is it clear where it will hit. The explosions, orders of magnitude more powerful than regular artillery shells, shake the ground where the
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
