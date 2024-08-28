Ukraine downs Russian Su-25 aircraft in Donetsk Oblast – 'One less problem for our infantry'

Editor's note: The article was expanded with comments and a video published by the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade.
Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Su-25 jet aircraft in the Kramatorsk sector in Donetsk Oblast, the Khortytsia group of forces reported on Aug. 28.
Anti-aircraft units of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade reportedly downed the plane with a Man-Portable Air-Defence System (MANPADS) as it was attempting to fire at Ukrainian troops.
The 28th Brigade published a video showing a pair of planes in the distance, one of which is shot down in mid-air.
"The fate of the crew is still unknown, but we know for sure that it is one less problem for our infantry," the unit said on its Telegram channel.
The Soviet-designed Su-25, nicknamed "Frogfoot" by NATO, is a heavily armored ground-attack aircraft. It has seen extensive use by both sides in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.
Another Russian Su-25 plane was downed near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast on July 23.
Ukrainian forces have destroyed 368 Russian fixed-wing military aircraft throughout the full-scale war as of Aug. 28, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.