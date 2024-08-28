Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Aviation, Russian Air Force, Su-25, War, Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast
Edit post

Ukraine downs Russian Su-25 aircraft in Donetsk Oblast – 'One less problem for our infantry'

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 28, 2024 8:15 AM 2 min read
A Russian Air Force officer poses for a photo on a Sukhoi Su-25 jet during the MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon on July 21, 2021, outside of Moscow, Russia. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: The article was expanded with comments and a video published by the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Su-25 jet aircraft in the Kramatorsk sector in Donetsk Oblast, the Khortytsia group of forces reported on Aug. 28.

Anti-aircraft units of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade reportedly downed the plane with a Man-Portable Air-Defence System (MANPADS) as it was attempting to fire at Ukrainian troops.

The 28th Brigade published a video showing a pair of planes in the distance, one of which is shot down in mid-air.

"The fate of the crew is still unknown, but we know for sure that it is one less problem for our infantry," the unit said on its Telegram channel.

0:00
/
Purported footage of Ukrainian forces downing a Russian Su-25 jet aircraft in the Kramatorsk sector in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. Footage published on Aug. 28, 2024. (28th Separate Mechanized Brigade/Telegram) 

The Soviet-designed Su-25, nicknamed "Frogfoot" by NATO, is a heavily armored ground-attack aircraft. It has seen extensive use by both sides in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Another Russian Su-25 plane was downed near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast on July 23.

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 368 Russian fixed-wing military aircraft throughout the full-scale war as of Aug. 28, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

Zelensky to present US with victory plan in September
Speaking at the Ukraine 2024 Independence forum in Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the ongoing Kursk incursion was one of the parts of this plan.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:33 PM

Stoltenberg to convene NATO-Ukraine Council at Kyiv's request.

The news come a day after Russia's largest drone and missile attack against Ukraine since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion. The strikes hit several civilian, energy, and fuel facilities, including a dam in Kyiv that is part of the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.