Ukraine downs Russian Su-25 aircraft in Donetsk Oblast – 'One less problem for our infantry'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: The article was expanded with comments and a video published by the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

Ukrainian forces shot down a Russian Su-25 jet aircraft in the Kramatorsk sector in Donetsk Oblast, the Khortytsia group of forces reported on Aug. 28.

Anti-aircraft units of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade reportedly downed the plane with a Man-Portable Air-Defence System (MANPADS) as it was attempting to fire at Ukrainian troops.

The 28th Brigade published a video showing a pair of planes in the distance, one of which is shot down in mid-air.

"The fate of the crew is still unknown, but we know for sure that it is one less problem for our infantry," the unit said on its Telegram channel.

0:00 / 1× Purported footage of Ukrainian forces downing a Russian Su-25 jet aircraft in the Kramatorsk sector in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. Footage published on Aug. 28, 2024. (28th Separate Mechanized Brigade/Telegram)

The Soviet-designed Su-25, nicknamed "Frogfoot" by NATO, is a heavily armored ground-attack aircraft. It has seen extensive use by both sides in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Another Russian Su-25 plane was downed near Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast on July 23.

Ukrainian forces have destroyed 368 Russian fixed-wing military aircraft throughout the full-scale war as of Aug. 28, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.