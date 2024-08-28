General Staff: Russia has lost 611,190 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 611,190 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 28.

This number includes 1,090 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,568 tanks, 16,681 armored fighting vehicles, 23,654 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,522 artillery systems, 1,174 multiple launch rocket systems, 938 air defense systems, 368 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 14,348 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.