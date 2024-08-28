Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 611,190 troops since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 28, 2024 8:20 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers prepare FPV drones as military mobility of Ukrainian soldiers continue in the direction of Kreminna, Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine, on August 25, 2024 (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images).
Russia has lost 611,190 troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 28.

This number includes 1,090 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,568 tanks, 16,681 armored fighting vehicles, 23,654 vehicles and fuel tanks, 17,522 artillery systems, 1,174 multiple launch rocket systems, 938 air defense systems, 368 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 14,348 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Zelensky to present US with victory plan in September
Speaking at the Ukraine 2024 Independence forum in Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the ongoing Kursk incursion was one of the parts of this plan.
Stoltenberg to convene NATO-Ukraine Council at Kyiv's request.

The news come a day after Russia's largest drone and missile attack against Ukraine since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion. The strikes hit several civilian, energy, and fuel facilities, including a dam in Kyiv that is part of the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.