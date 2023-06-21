General Staff: Russia has lost 222,000 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 21 that Russia has lost 222,000 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion, with an estimated 540 casualties on June 20.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 4,006 tanks, 7,771 armored fighting vehicles, 6,667 vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,920 artillery systems, 615 multiple launch rocket systems, 375 air defense systems, 314 airplanes, 306 helicopters, 3,428 drones, and 18 boats.