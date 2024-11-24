Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, Russian attack, Russia, Ukraine, War, Drone attack
Ukraine downs 50 of 73 Russian drones in overnight attack, Air Force says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 24, 2024 10:20 AM 2 min read
An Iranian-made Shahed 131/136 kamikaze drone, a model often used by Russian forces in airstrikes against Ukraine in an undated photo. For illustrative purposes. (Ukraine's Southern Operational Command/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine shot down 50 of the 73 drones launched by Russia overnight on Nov. 24, the Air Force reported.

Russia reportedly targeted Ukraine with Shahed drones and an unspecified type of drone launched from the Russian oblasts of Oryol and Bryansk.

The drones were downed over Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Zhytomyr oblasts, according to the Air Force. There have been no reports of casualties or damage.

As of 9 a.m. local time, four Russian drones remained in Ukrainian airspace, with combat operations ongoing.

Kyiv authorities reported in the morning that air defense forces shot down more than a dozen drones targeting the capital.

"Preliminary reports indicate no damage in the capital, and no information about casualties has been received," the Kyiv City Military Administration wrote on Telegram.

Russia has increased large-scale drone attacks on Ukrainian cities, depleting Ukraine's air defense systems and targeting critical infrastructure.

On Nov. 17, Russian forces launched one of the heaviest aerial strikes of the full-scale war, primarily targeting the energy grid. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 102 of the 120 missiles and 42 of the 90 drones launched overnight.

Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), reported on Nov. 18 that Russian forces are using cheap decoy drones with foreign components to overload Ukraine's air defense systems.

According to HUR, Russian manufacturers produce the Gerbera drone — a cheaper and less deadly equivalent of Iran's Shahed — at a plant in Yelabuga, in the Republic of Tatarstan, central Russia. These drones are reportedly made with components from the United States, China, the Netherlands, and Switzerland.

Investigation: Who helped Russians increase production of domestic attack drones despite sanctions
An American-made HIMARS artillery system races down a Ukrainian road as a kamikaze drone hunts it down. The drone flies into the vehicle, followed by an explosion. The scene was caught on video by a Russian reconnaissance drone in mid-November. The drone that hit the HIMARS was a Lancet — one
The Kyiv IndependentAlisa Yurchenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.