Ukraine downs 12 drones, 2 missiles over southern oblasts

Russian forces targeted Ukraine's southern oblasts overnight on Feb. 24 with Shahed-131/136 attack drones and also launched Kh-59 missiles from the Sea of Azov, Southern Defense Forces reported on Telegram.

At least 12 drones were shot down over Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, and Odesa oblasts.

One of the downed drones crashed into a residential neighborhood in Odesa, destorying part of the building and causing a fire. One of the apartments was completely destroyed, according to the update.

A man was killed in the attack, while rescuers managed to get his wife out of the rubble. The woman was hospitalized in serious condition. Two other residents of the adjacent apartment were taken to the hospital with burns and other injuries.

This marks the second instance within a 24-hour period where Russia has launched drone strikes on the city. An earlier attack on Feb. 23 claimed the lives of three individuals.

Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces reported that Russian Kh-59 missiles were eliminated over Kirovohrad Oblast.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. Overnight on Feb. 23, Ukraine’s air defense downed 23 Shahed drones.