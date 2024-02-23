Russian drone attack on Odesa kills 1, injures 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian drone attack on Odesa killed one man and injured at least three others, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported on Telegram late on Feb. 23.

The body of the man was found under the rubble of a building.

Kiper reported at 10.30 p.m. local time (UTC+3) that two injured civilians had been "taken to the hospital in serious condition" and that a residential building caught on fire.

More people "may be under the rubble," and emergency services are at the scene, Kiper said.

He later reported an update that a woman had been rescued from under the rubble, where she had been "for about two hours." She was also taken to hospital in serious condition.

"The search operation is ongoing," Kiper said.

The attack is the second time Russia has targeted the city with drones in 24 hours. A drone attack in the early hours of Feb. 23 killed three people.