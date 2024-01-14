Skip to content
Governor: Russian missile downed over Kryvyi Rih

by Dominic Culverwell January 14, 2024 8:16 PM 1 min read
A woman walks on the sidewalk in front of fallen tree as result of snowstorm in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. Jan 8, 2024. (Viktor Fridshon/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense downed a missile over Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, regional governor Serhii Lysak reported on Jan. 14.

Air raid sirens rang out in Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts shortly before 5 p.m. local time. Ukraine's Air Force warned residents of Kryvyi Rih to take shelter at 5:13 p.m.

Lysak wrote on his Telegram channel at 5:35 p.m. that air defense was operating in the area and that the missile attack had been successfully fought off.

No casualties have been reported.

Russia launched several attacks across Ukraine earlier in the day and on the night of Jan. 13. The regions of Kherson and Sumy in particular were targeted, injuring several people.

At least 6 people injured by Russian shelling in Kherson, 1 rescued from rubble
Russian forces fired 28 shells at Kherson, hitting residential neighborhoods and water port infrastructure. The regional military administration on the morning of Jan. 14 reported that six people were injured.
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Dominic Culverwell
