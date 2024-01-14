At least 6 people injured by Russian shelling in Kherson, 1 rescued from rubble

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling of Kherson on Jan. 13 injured multiple residents, according to reports by local and national officials.

Russian forces fired 28 shells at Kherson, hitting residential neighborhoods and water port infrastructure. The regional military administration on the morning of Jan. 14 reported that six people were injured.

A Kherson man was rescued after being trapped under the rubble as a result of the shelling, according to the Interior Ministry. The update didn't describe his condition.

The shelling started a fire in a residential building, which was put out by first responders. Emergency services then received a report that there was a victim under the rubble — the man was pulled out and handed to medical workers.

An earlier announcement from the evening of Jan. 13 reported that a 60-year-old man was injured by Russian shelling. It’s not immediately clear if he was one of the six victims that local officials reported later on.

Kherson has been shelled on a regular basis ever since Russian forces left the city and retreated across the Dnipro River in November 2022.