Edit post

At least 6 people injured by Russian shelling in Kherson, 1 rescued from rubble

by Igor Kossov January 14, 2024 11:19 AM 1 min read
First responders at one of the sites hit by Russian shelling in Kherson on Jan. 13, 2024. (Interior Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian shelling of Kherson on Jan. 13 injured multiple residents, according to reports by local and national officials.

Russian forces fired 28 shells at Kherson, hitting residential neighborhoods and water port infrastructure. The regional military administration on the morning of Jan. 14 reported that six people were injured.

A Kherson man was rescued after being trapped under the rubble as a result of the shelling, according to the Interior Ministry. The update didn't describe his condition.

The shelling started a fire in a residential building, which was put out by first responders. Emergency services then received a report that there was a victim under the rubble — the man was pulled out and handed to medical workers.

An earlier announcement from the evening of Jan. 13 reported that a 60-year-old man was injured by Russian shelling. It’s not immediately clear if he was one of the six victims that local officials reported later on.

Kherson has been shelled on a regular basis ever since Russian forces left the city and retreated across the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Author: Igor Kossov
1:23 AM

Blinken congratulates new Taiwanese leader.

Taiwanese voters have elected William Lai as their leader in a historic presidential election, cementing a pro-sovereignty direction that increasingly aligns with the West and angering Beijing.
4:47 PM

Taiwan's ruling party reelected to 3rd term.

The election results are not yet certified, but Taiwan's Central Election Committee showed current Vice President and presidential candidate Lai Ching-te with 41% of the votes, ahead of his closest rival by 8%.
