Russia attacks 12 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1

Russian forces targeted 12 rural communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Jan. 13, injuring a civilian in the town of Shostka, the local military administration reported.

Russian forces launched 36 attacks at the region throughout the day, striking the border communities of Yunakivka, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Znob-Novhorodske, Shostka, Svesy, Shalyhyne, Druzhbivka, and Seredyna-Buda. The administration recorded 191 explosions in the area.

In the town of Shostka, located some 53 kilometers west of the Russia-Ukraine border, one civilian was injured in missile attack in the morning of Jan. 13. Over 300 apartments were damaged in the attack.

Russian troops used artillery, mortars, mines, and drones to attack other communities.

The town of Seredyna-Buda and surrounding areas experienced the most attacks, with 54 explosions recorded over the past 24 hours. Seredyna-Buda is located mere kilometers west from the Ukraine-Russia border.

The residents who live in the vulnerable communities along Sumy Oblast's northeastern border with Russia are subject to daily shelling from nearby Russian troops.