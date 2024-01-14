Skip to content
Russia attacks 12 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1

by Olena Goncharova January 14, 2024 5:38 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian flag flies outside a building in the city center damaged by Russian shelling, Okhtyrka, Sumy Oblast, northeastern Ukraine. (Ilustrative purposes only) (Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces targeted 12 rural communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Jan. 13, injuring a civilian in the town of Shostka, the local military administration reported.

Russian forces launched 36 attacks at the region throughout the day, striking the border communities of Yunakivka, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Znob-Novhorodske, Shostka, Svesy, Shalyhyne, Druzhbivka, and Seredyna-Buda. The administration recorded 191 explosions in the area.

In the town of Shostka, located some 53 kilometers west of the Russia-Ukraine border, one civilian was injured in missile attack in the morning of Jan. 13. Over 300 apartments were damaged in the attack.

Russian troops used artillery, mortars, mines, and drones to attack other communities.

The town of Seredyna-Buda and surrounding areas experienced the most attacks, with 54 explosions recorded over the past 24 hours. Seredyna-Buda is located mere kilometers west from the Ukraine-Russia border.

The residents who live in the vulnerable communities along Sumy Oblast's northeastern border with Russia are subject to daily shelling from nearby Russian troops.

Russia targets regions across Ukraine in mass missile attack
Russia carried out a mass attack against regions across Ukraine on the morning of Jan. 13, using a range of weapons, including hypersonic missiles, according to the local authorities and the Air Force.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

Author: Olena Goncharova
1:23 AM

Blinken congratulates new Taiwanese leader.

Taiwanese voters have elected William Lai as their leader in a historic presidential election, cementing a pro-sovereignty direction that increasingly aligns with the West and angering Beijing.
4:47 PM

Taiwan's ruling party reelected to 3rd term.

The election results are not yet certified, but Taiwan's Central Election Committee showed current Vice President and presidential candidate Lai Ching-te with 41% of the votes, ahead of his closest rival by 8%.
3:29 AM

ISW: Russia makes limited advances along eastern front.

Russian forces have made "marginal advances" amid ongoing fighting in several positions in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report on Jan. 12.
