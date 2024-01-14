Russian drone injures 4 firefighters in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian suicide drone struck a fire station and injured four firefighters in the village of Stanislav in Kherson Oblast, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on his Telegram account on Jan. 14.

The victims suffered concussions and cranial injuries but all four declined hospitalization after receiving first aid.

Earlier, Kherson officials reported that the latest round of shelling in the area of the regional capital injured six people, burying one man under rubble until he was rescued by emergency services.