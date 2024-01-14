Skip to content
Russian drone injures 4 firefighters in Kherson Oblast

by Igor Kossov January 14, 2024 12:14 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian suicide drone struck a fire station and injured four firefighters in the village of Stanislav in Kherson Oblast, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on his Telegram account on Jan. 14.    

The victims suffered concussions and cranial injuries but all four declined hospitalization after receiving first aid.    

Earlier, Kherson officials reported that the latest round of shelling in the area of the regional capital injured six people, burying one man under rubble until he was rescued by emergency services.

ISW: Ukraine’s electronic warfare capabilities growing, taking down Russian missiles
Ukraine’s use of active electronic countermeasures to disable 20 Russian missiles may be “an inflection in Ukrainian electronic warfare capabilities,” the Institute for the Study of War wrote in its daily Ukraine update on Jan. 13.
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Igor Kossov
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

1:23 AM

Blinken congratulates new Taiwanese leader.

Taiwanese voters have elected William Lai as their leader in a historic presidential election, cementing a pro-sovereignty direction that increasingly aligns with the West and angering Beijing.
4:47 PM

Taiwan's ruling party reelected to 3rd term.

The election results are not yet certified, but Taiwan's Central Election Committee showed current Vice President and presidential candidate Lai Ching-te with 41% of the votes, ahead of his closest rival by 8%.
