SBU says it dismantled Russian spy network targeting F-16 jets

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) reported on Jan. 28 that it had dismantled a Russian spy network tasked with gathering intelligence on Ukrainian aircraft for strikes on aviation infrastructure.

The operation, conducted near a military airfield, led to the arrest of two agents who were caught photographing a Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet during takeoff, the SBU said.

The SBU identified the suspects as two residents of Kremenchuk in Poltava Oblast, aged 22 and 21, recruited by a female officer of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) whose identity has been established.

The agents were allegedly tasked with collecting detailed information on military airfields housing F-16 jets and helicopters, including their geolocation and photographic evidence. This intelligence was reportedly intended to help Russia adjust its missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian aviation facilities.

To fulfill their mission, the agents planned to travel across five regions of Ukraine, using public transportation and renting short-term accommodations near airfields for espionage purposes.

The SBU said it had intercepted and documented their reconnaissance efforts at an early stage, preventing any successful data transfer. Both suspects were detained while photographing an F-16 jet and have been taken into custody. They now face life imprisonment on treason charges.

Ukraine received its first F-16 jets in August 2024, a year after the NATO-led fighter jet coalition pledged to train Ukrainian pilots and supply aircraft.

Despite challenges, including a deadly crash during a massive Russian attack on Aug. 26, Ukrainian pilots have effectively used the jets to counter Russian aerial threats.