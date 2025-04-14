Ukraine developing strategic-level air defense system, foreign minister says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is designing its own strategic-level air defense system, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced on April 14 during a speech at the EU Foreign Ministers Council meeting.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian officials have repeatedly urged Western allies to increase air defense support, warning that current supplies are not enough to counter the intensity of Russian attacks.

During the meeting, Sybiha called on allies to strengthen Ukrainian air defenses and provide additional systems, missiles, and spare parts. He also invited EU partners to invest in developing Ukraine's air defense system, saying it would speed up its implementation.

Sybiha's speech comes a day after Russia launched two ballistic missiles at the city of Sumy, located in Ukraine's northeast 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the Russian border. The strike killed over 30 people and injured more than 115.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin will move further into Europe and closer to your homes if he is not stopped in Ukraine. This is the reality," Sybiha said.

"And we don't want your countries ever to see cluster ballistic missiles strike residential neighborhoods or playgrounds. That is why we must act now to achieve peace, strengthen Ukraine, and increase pressure on Moscow," the minister added.

The second of the two missiles launched at Sumy on April 13 was loaded with fragments and exploded mid-air to “inflict maximum damage on people on the street,” Head of the Sumy City Military Administration Serhiy Kryvosheyenko said following the attack.

In January, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine was negotiating with the United States to obtain a license to manufacture air defense systems in the country. Zelensky did not specify what technology was being discussed.

Highly advanced U.S. Patriot systems have played a crucial role in protecting Ukraine's sky. They are capable of downing even the most advanced ballistic missiles, such as Kinzhals.