News Feed, War, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Russia
Ukraine denies reports it was informed in advance about Trump-Putin call

by Olena Goncharova November 10, 2024 11:53 PM 1 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump (L) chats with Russia's President Vladimir Putin as they attend the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' summit in the central Vietnamese city of Danang on Nov. 11, 2017. (Mikhail Klimentyev / SPUTNIK / AFP via Getty Images)
Ukraine's foreign ministry dismissed reports that Kyiv had prior knowledge of a phone call between U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Washington Post, citing sources familiar with the situation, reported on Nov. 10 that Trump and Putin spoke by phone on Thursday, discussing the war in Ukraine, and Kyiv was reportedly informed and did not object to the call.

"Reports that the Ukrainian side was informed in advance of the alleged call are false. Subsequently, Ukraine could not have endorsed or opposed the call," foreign ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi told Reuters.

Sources familiar with the matter told the Washington Post that Ukrainian officials "have long understood that Trump would engage with Putin on a diplomatic solution for Ukraine."

Throughout his campaign, Trump pledged to bring an immediate end to the war in Ukraine but did not elaborate on specific plans. Privately, Trump has indicated support for a potential deal allowing Russia to retain some occupied territory. During the call, he briefly touched on the issue of land, sources said.

Efforts underway to prepare Zelensky-Trump meeting, minister says
“The dialogue between President Zelensky and President-elect Trump has already been established,” Sybiha said in Kyiv at a joint press conference with the European Union’s chief diplomat, Josep Borrell.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Olena Goncharova
News Feed

2:20 PM

Ukraine launches largest drone attack on Moscow.

Russian air defense shot down 70 Ukrainian drones, including 34 in Moscow Oblast, in Ukraine’s largest drone attack on the Russian capital, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Nov. 10.
4:34 AM

EU preparing 15th sanctions package against Russia, targeting foreign-made parts.

"We have to strengthen anti-sanctions circumvention measures because Russia cannot produce (weaponry) without imported parts, chips and other components," the EU's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, said at a news conference in Kyiv. "We should use sanctions to isolate Russia's industrial capabilities from imports from other countries."
2:25 PM  (Updated: )

Ukrainian drones hit chemical plant in Russia's Tula Oblast, source says.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Nov. 9 that Ukraine struck seven Russian regions – including Tula Oblast – with 50 drones. Moscow claimed that it had shot down all 50 drones, including two over Tula Oblast, which is located south of Moscow.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

