Ukraine denies reports it was informed in advance about Trump-Putin call

Ukraine's foreign ministry dismissed reports that Kyiv had prior knowledge of a phone call between U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Washington Post, citing sources familiar with the situation, reported on Nov. 10 that Trump and Putin spoke by phone on Thursday, discussing the war in Ukraine, and Kyiv was reportedly informed and did not object to the call.

"Reports that the Ukrainian side was informed in advance of the alleged call are false. Subsequently, Ukraine could not have endorsed or opposed the call," foreign ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi told Reuters.

Sources familiar with the matter told the Washington Post that Ukrainian officials "have long understood that Trump would engage with Putin on a diplomatic solution for Ukraine."

Throughout his campaign, Trump pledged to bring an immediate end to the war in Ukraine but did not elaborate on specific plans. Privately, Trump has indicated support for a potential deal allowing Russia to retain some occupied territory. During the call, he briefly touched on the issue of land, sources said.