Ukraine, Croatia, Security agreements
Ukraine, Croatia sign bilateral agreement, vow to bolster defense cooperation

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 10, 2024 10:47 AM 2 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on Oct. 9, 2024. (Presidential Office)
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic signed a bilateral agreement on support and cooperation on Oct. 9, the Presidential Office said.

This is the 27th bilateral agreement signed between Ukraine and a partner country since a joint G7 declaration during a NATO summit in Vilnius in July 2023.

The agreement covered cooperation between defense industries and Croatian assistance in demining, as well as a strong condemnation of Russia’s war, calling it "unprovoked, unjustified, and illegal."

"Croatia remains unwavering in its commitment to supporting Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity," the agreement read.

Croatia also offered its support and expertise in providing care for veterans and prosecuting war crimes.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Croatia has provided Ukraine with 300 million euros ($330 million) in assistance, including 11 defense packages.

Zelensky arrived in Croatia to participate in the Southeast Europe Summit, where he held bilateral negotiations with leaders of Albania, North Macedonia, Greece, and Slovenia.

Parties of the summit accepted a joint declaration that repeated their commitment to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and condemned Russia's aggression in the "strongest possible terms."

Zelensky is scheduled to meet with the leaders of the U.K., Germany, France, and Italy within the next day, as the Ramstein-format meeting in Germany was postponed after U.S. President Joe Biden had canceled his overseas travel.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
