Russia claims air defense shot down 2 ATACMS missiles

Russian air defense units downed two long-range Army Tactical Missiles Systems (ATACMS) on Oct. 25, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed.

State media reported that the alleged interception marked the first time Russia's military has shot down the U.S.-made missiles.

The ministry did not specify where the targets were intercepted, but included the information in its daily update on the war in Ukraine.

The claim has not been independently verified at this time.

Ukrainian forces began using U.S.-provided ATACMS on Oct. 17, successfully deploying them in a strike against Russian airfields in occupied territories.

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on Oct. 24 that the long-range weapons "exceeded expectations."

Kyiv has pledged only to use ATACMS against targets within Ukraine's own borders.