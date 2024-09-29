The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, History, Ukraine, Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelensky, World War II
Edit post

Ukraine commemorates 83rd anniversary of Babyn Yar tragedy

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 29, 2024 2:53 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. President Volodymyr Zelensky commemorates the victims of the Babyn Yar tragedy in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 29, 2023. (Ukraine's Federation of Jewish Communities/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine commemorated the 83rd anniversary of the Babyn Yar tragedy on Sept. 29, with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying that it is a "terrifying symbol" of what can happen when the world "lacks the determination to stand up against evil."

The Babyn Yar tragedy was a mass murder of nearly 34,000 Jews by Nazi forces over two days in September 1941, near Kyiv, as part of the Holocaust.

Estimates put the total death toll, which also includes Soviet prisoners of war and the Romani people, at over 100,000.

"Babyn Yar is a vivid proof of the savagery that regimes led by leaders who rely on intimidation and violence are capable of," Zelensky said, evidently drawing parallels between the atrocities committed by the Nazis during World War II and Russia's current full-scale war against Ukraine.

"They have remained unchanged throughout history. But the world's reaction must be different. This is what the world should have learned. We must stand guard over humanity, life, and justice."

Last year, Zelensky commemorated the anniversary at the site of the massacre in Kyiv with members of the Jewish community.

Zelensky emphasized how the Nazis indiscriminately targeted men, women, and children, forcing them to walk down what was later called "the Road of Death" to the Babyn Yar ravine.

"The scale of this evil is still hard to perceive," he added.

"When the eyes of the world are closed, humanity loses. We must defend ourselves against evil."

Opinion: Life, death, and social solidarity in dark times
The following lecture was delivered in March 2023 at the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy as part of a benefit conference to raise funds to support public outreach at Kyiv Mohyla Academy. The topic of my speech is: What is it like thinking
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Yermolenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.