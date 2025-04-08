The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, UN Security Council, Ukraine, War, Andrii Sybiha
Edit post

Ukraine calls UN Security Council meeting after Russia's strike on Kryvyi Rih

by Lucy Pakhnyuk April 8, 2025 5:40 AM 2 min read
A general view of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Jan. 23, 2024 in New York, United States. (Arda Kucukkaya/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has initiated an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council and a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council following Russia's deadly attack on Kryvyi Rih, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on X on April 7.

Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih on April 4, killing 20 people and injuring 75. Despite Russia's claims that it was attacking military targets, recently released security footage shows that no military personnel were present.

"Russia’s ballistic strike on Kryvyi Rih last week killed nine children, the largest number of Ukrainian kids killed in a single attack since 2022. Russia targeted playgrounds in an ordinary residential area. With a cluster warhead to maximize casualties," Sybiha added.

The UN Security Council and OSCE meetings "will help to advance peace efforts and accountability" and will take place on April 8.

Sybiha also called for "a robust international response to Russian atrocities" and emphasized the need for "both strong condemnation and firm action."

Russia's strike comes amidst recent U.S.-led peace talks. Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, while Russia has refused.

In order to end the war, "Russia must cease its terror against Ukrainian children and civilians and respond to the ceasefire proposal," Sybiha concluded.

Ukraine war latest: Zelensky calls for tougher Western response after Russian missiles strike Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih
Key developments on April 5-6: * Zelensky calls for tougher Western response after Russian missiles strike Kyiv. * Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih kills 20 people, including 9 children, injures 75. * Macron to helm EU’s talks with Putin, the Telegraph reports. * Ukrainian drones hit Russian explos…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.