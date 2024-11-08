Ukraine breaks air service agreement with Iran.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian government decided to terminate the agreement on air service with Iran, Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in parliament, announced on Nov. 8.

The air service deal was signed between Kyiv and Tehran on in July 1993.

Flights from Ukraine to Iran were suspended in 2020 following Iran's shoot-down of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752. All 176 people aboard — mostly Canadians and Iranians, were killed.

Iran is one of Russia's closest allies. The two countries have deepened their military and political cooperation since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Tehran has provided Moscow with thousands of Shahed kamikaze drones. Iran also reportedly has sent ballistic missiles to boost Russian forces.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine's airspace has been closed to all flights due to the risk of Russian attacks. Once air service is restored, flights with Iran will not be resumed.