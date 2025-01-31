Defense Ministry approves Ukrainian-made Hromylo drone for military use

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian-made Hromylo unmanned aerial vehicle has been approved for military use, the Defense Ministry announced on Jan. 31.

Equipped with engines capable of carrying a payload, the first-person-view (FPV) drones can target personnel, equipment, and field shelters, according to the statement.

These drones are capable of operating both day and night and are resistant to electronic warfare, the ministry added.

Various aerial, naval, and ground drones have been developed and successfully deployed for reconnaissance, combat, and other tasks throughout the ongoing war with Russia.

As of December, Ukraine has delivered over 200,000 domestically-produced drones to front-line units, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov reported.