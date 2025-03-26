The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ukraine approves Bird of Prey drone system for combat

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 26, 2025 3:11 PM 1 min read
Bird of Prey, Ukraine’s domestically produced unmanned aviation system, in a photo published on March 26, 2025. (Ukraine’s Defense Ministry / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Defense Ministry announced on March 26 that it has approved the domestically produced Bird of Prey unmanned aviation system for combat operations.

The system was developed based on battlefield experience, optimizing its effectiveness against enemy vehicles and fortified positions, the ministry said.

The drones are equipped with payloads capable of striking heavy equipment such as tanks, armored personnel carriers, and self-propelled artillery, as well as fortified dugouts.

"The Bird of Prey has already proven its effectiveness in destroying enemy armored vehicles and fortified firing positions," the statement reads.

Kyiv has expanded its domestic drone production over the past year, integrating drones into reconnaissance and combat operations. On Feb. 9, the Defense Ministry launched the "Drone Line" initiative to accelerate battlefield deployment.

Ukraine has also developed long-range missile-drone hybrids, including the Palianytsia and Peklo models, which use turbojet engines as cruise missile alternatives. President Volodymyr Zelensky has set a target of producing at least 30,000 long-range drones in 2025.

Ukraine peace talks put Russian occupation of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant back in the spotlight
Editor’s note: This story was updated on March 26 after Russia falsely claimed the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to be a Russian facility. The White House on March 19 proposed Ukraine pass its nuclear facilities to the U.S. as part of the ongoing ceasefire talks. “The United States could
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

10:27 AM

Armenia's parliament passes bill on EU accession.

The Armenian parliament passed a bill "On starting the process of accession of the Republic of Armenia to the European Union" in its second and final reading on March 26, the News.am news agency reported.
8:32 AM

Russia may be 'dragging their feet' on Ukraine peace deal, Trump says.

Asked by a reporter whether he believes Russia "wants to see an end" to the full-scale war, U.S. President Donald Trump said, "I don't know. I mean, I'll let you know at a certain point. But I think that Russia wants to see an end to it, but it could be they're dragging their feet."
