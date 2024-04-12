Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Take survey
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Denys Shmyhal, Ukrainian armed forces, Ukrainian soldiers
Edit post

Ukraine approves additional payments for soldiers, police officers serving at 'zero line'

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 12, 2024 1:57 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers adjust a national flag atop a personnel armored carrier on a road near Lyman, Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 4, 2022. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian soldiers and police officers who serve directly at the contact line of the front will receive an additional payment of Hr 70,000 ($1,785) per month, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on April 12.

Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, adopted the resolution on additional payments on April 11.

The personnel serving at the"zero line" will get the additional financial reward together with a monthly salary of Hr 20-25,000 ($510-637) and combat payments of Hr 100,000 ($2,550).

Shmyhal said that a one-time financial reward accrues every 30 days for conducting combat missions at the contact line.

Roman Kostenko, a secretary at the Parliamentary National Security Committee, wrote on Facebook on April 6 that the provision for additional payment was previously included in the mobilization bill. However, it was excluded at the last moment before the bill's approval.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support us

After an initial, contentious version of the mobilization bill was withdrawn in January, a new, updated version passed the first reading on Feb. 7. Lawmakers have proposed 4,294 amendments to the bill since then.

On April 11, Ukraine's parliament passed another updated version of the bill, which included the right of disabled soldiers and those who have returned from captivity to discharge themselves and the introduction of mandatory medical commission checks for those who previously held the "partially eligible" status, among other key points.

President Volodymyr Zelensky also signed three separate laws on mobilization in early April: on the lowering of the conscription age to 25, the introduction of an electronic register for conscripts, and the canceling of the "partially eligible" status.

Opinion: Ukraine may have no choice but to lower its fighting age
Editor’s Note: Brian Bonner, the Kyiv Post’s chief editor from 2008-2021, is the host of Hromadske Radio’s podcast “Ukraine Calling.” This weekly English-language program, released on Fridays, can be found on Hromadske’s YouTube channel and website, as well as on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, SoundCloud,…
The Kyiv IndependentBrian Bonner

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:59 AM

Lukashenko, Putin hold 4-hour meeting in Moscow.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a nearly four-hour meeting until late on April 11, according to Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti.
4:34 AM

Ukrainian Railways initiates construction of major European routes.

In an effort to facilitate integration with the European Union, Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) has initiated the construction of a European-gauge railway, stretching from the Ukrainian border town of Chop in Zakarpattia Oblast to its administrative center, Uzhhorod.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.