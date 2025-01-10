Skip to content
Ukraine and Russia not prepared for peace talks, White House says

by Sonya Bandouil January 11, 2025 12:15 AM 2 min read
National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby in D.C. on Feb. 15, 2024. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that neither Russia nor Ukraine is currently prepared for negotiations to end the war, according to his comments at a briefing on Jan. 10.

President Volodymyr Zelensky previously suggested that initial talks on resolving the war might involve U.S. President-elect Donald Trump before potentially engaging with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"This (the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation) was not done with the expectation that it would become a bargaining chip that could be taken off the table when Ukraine wants to sit down at this negotiating table. There is no expectation now that either side is ready for negotiations," Kirby said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expects a Zelensky and Trump meeting soon after the upcoming inauguration.

Also, Kirby stated that recent U.S. sanctions on Russia's oil sector were not introduced as leverage for future peace talks but were based on energy market forecasts.

Kirby noted that earlier large-scale sanctions in this area were delayed to prevent domestic energy price hikes.

Outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration plans to introduce a "big package" of sanctions on Russia’s shadow fleet and individuals, Reuters reported on Jan. 6, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Despite Western efforts to reduce Russia’s income from oil funding its war against Ukraine, Moscow has been able to bypass sanctions and sell Russian oil above the imposed price cap of $60 per barrel with the buildup of a fleet of aging vessels with dubious ownership.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
