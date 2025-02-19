Ukraine and Moldova sign cooperation memorandum on EU accession

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine and Moldova have signed a memorandum of cooperation to strengthen their efforts toward European Union integration and accession, Ukraine’s government press service reported on Feb. 18.

The agreement, signed by Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna and Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister Cristina Gherasimov, aims to enhance collaboration in the accession process.

It outlines key areas of cooperation, including EU enlargement negotiations, legal harmonization, judicial reform, and financial support.

The memorandum also promotes the exchange of knowledge and experience in democratic governance, economic policies, and the fight against corruption.

“Despite the times of global turbulence, European integration remains an unchanging goal for our countries, and we are ready to go to it hand in hand,” Stephanishyna said.

An action plan will be developed to implement these initiatives through joint meetings, training sessions, and working groups.

Ukraine received EU membership candidate status in June 2022. The European Commission recommended launching accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova in November 2023, and the European Council agreed on it a month later.

Moldova lies between Ukraine and EU member Romania. As an EU candidate, it aims for membership by 2030 but remains committed to its neutral status. Moldova does not intend to join NATO but plans to strengthen partnerships with various countries and international organizations to bolster its defense capabilities.