Ukraine almost doubles electricity imports over June, decreases exports

by Martin Fornusek July 4, 2023 10:02 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine increased its electricity imports by 85% in June compared to the previous month, the ExPro Consulting group wrote on July 4.

In June, the country imported 43,700 MWh. Some 41% of the volume was delivered from Moldova and 59% from Slovakia, the experts noted.

At the same time, electricity exports dropped by 85% this month compared to May. Up to 90% of the exports went to Poland, the rest to Moldova, Expo Consulting said.

According to the experts, during the first half of 2023, Ukraine imported 282,500 MWh and exported 143,500 MWh.

Ukraine has experienced energy shortages and blackouts over the last autumn and winter due to Russian attacks against the energy infrastructure, forcing it to cease exporting electricity for six months. The exports resumed on April 7.

The country has also lost control of its largest nuclear power station, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which has been under Russian occupation since March 2022.

Author: Martin Fornusek
