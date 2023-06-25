Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Military: Ukraine advances up to 1 kilometer in Bakhmut direction

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 25, 2023 9:09 PM 1 min read
A soldier bows his head, as Ukrainian armored vehicles maneuver and fire their 30mm guns, as Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades train for a major counteroffensive against Russian troops, in the Donbas region, Ukraine, on April 26, 2023. (Scott Peterson/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian army has advanced from 600 to 1,000 meters in the southern and northern directions around the strategic city of Bakhmut as of June 25, a spokesman for the Eastern Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Serhiy Cherevatyi reported.

“The defense forces keep the initiative, continue assault operations,” Cherevatyi said.

Over the day, the Ukrainian military managed to liquidate 186 Russian soldiers, wound 224, and take eight into captivity.

On June 24, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported that the Ukrainian army ‘advanced in all directions.’ The area where Ukraine advanced started from Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast to the Vasylivka area in the Russians-occupied western part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, she added.

According to the UK Defense Ministry, Ukraine is making "gradual but steady tactical progress in key areas.”

The Kyiv Independent news desk
