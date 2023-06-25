UK Defense Ministry: Ukraine refining tactics in first weeks of counteroffensive for deeper assaults

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces have refined tactics in the first two weeks of their counteroffensive in preparation for deeper assaults into Russian-held positions, the U.K. Defense Ministry said on June 25.

In its intelligence bulletin, the Defense Ministry said that Ukraine is making "gradual but steady tactical progress in key areas," and that the counteroffensive's major operations are unfolding in three axes in the southern and eastern areas.

Ukrainian authorities have confirmed progress in the country's south and east.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported on June 24 that Ukrainian forces advanced in "all directions," starting from the Bakhmut area in Donetsk Oblast to the Vasylivka area in the western part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Valeriy Shershen, a spokesperson of the Ukrainian military fighting in the country's southeast, also reported on June 24 that some positions held by Russian forces since 2014 were liberated.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine's ground forces, told the Guardian that Ukraine's main forces have not been engaged in fighting yet.