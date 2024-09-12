The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Aircraft, War, Black Sea
Edit post

Ukraine downs Russian Su-30 aircraft above Black Sea, military intelligence claims

by Kateryna Denisova September 12, 2024 8:26 AM 2 min read
The footage purportedly shows the downing of a Russian Su-30SM fighter jet. (Screenshot of the video published by Ukraine's military intelligence)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian soldiers shot down a Russian Su-30SM aircraft during an operation in the Black Sea, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) said on Sept. 12.

The Su-30SM was reportedly destroyed by a man-portable air defense system and belonged to the 43rd Separate Naval Aviation Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces, which is based at the Saky air base in occupied Crimea.

The fighter jet has an estimated price tag of around $50 million.

The Russian military lost contact with the flight crew on the morning of Sept. 11, according to HUR. Soon after, Russia launched a search and rescue operation using an An-26 aircraft and Mi-8 and Ka-27 helicopters, the agency said.

"The invaders briefed the command about a distinctive stain of aviation fuel in the sea, 70 kilometers (45 miles) northwest of Cape Tarkhankut, and soon saw the wreckage of the destroyed Su-30SM," HUR said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these reports.

The agency did not disclose details of the operation in the Black Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Sept. 11 that Moscow had allegedly thwarted Ukraine's attempt to regain control of the Krym-2 drilling rig in the Black Sea.

There is no evidence that the two events are connected. The military intelligence agency has not responded to the Kyiv Independent's request for comment.

Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said that as of mid-August, Russia was using only five military airfields in occupied Crimea, two of which were hit by the Ukrainian military and were functioning "at a minimum."

Ukraine reportedly downs Russian Orlan drone at ‘record height’ of 3.6 km
Soldiers of Ukraine’s 3rd Tank Brigade shot down a Russian Orlan reconnaissance drone at a record altitude of 3,620 meters, the Ukrainian military said on Sept. 9.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:57 PM  (Updated: )

UK announces new $781 million aid package for Ukraine.

The U.K. announced a new 600-million-pound ($781 million) aid package for Ukraine on Sept. 11, as U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy visited Kyiv together with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.