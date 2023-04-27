14,000 Ukrainian troops trained in UK since start of invasion

This audio is created with AI assistance

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, 14,000 Ukrainian troops have received training from the U.K. and then gone to the front line, Andrew Murrison, a British parliamentary under-secretary for defense, said on April 27.

According to Sky News, Murrison was answering questions related to the war in Ukraine while at the House of Commons.

"The U.K. will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes and will spend another £2.3 billion on military support to Ukraine this year," Murrison said.

Murrison also declared that the U.K. was "taking the lead" in "every dimension" when it came to seeking justice for Russian war crimes committed in Ukraine, Sky News wrote.

Many of Ukraine's allies have provided the country with the weapons it needs to defeat Russia and improved the Ukrainian military's skills in Western weaponry that differs from Soviet models.

Josep Borrell, the European Union's top diplomat, said on April 21 that an additional 16,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been trained as part of the bloc's mission.

CNN also reported on Feb. 28 that the U.S. had trained over 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers.