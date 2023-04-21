Borrell: Over 16,000 Ukrainian soldiers trained in EU

This audio is created with AI assistance

More than 16,000 Ukrainian service personnel have already completed training under the European Union's mission, Josep Borrell, the bloc's chief diplomat, said on April 21.

The European Union Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) was launched on Oct. 17 last year. It aims to train up to 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers on EU soil with 24 member states participating.

The EU has also supplied Ukraine with more than 600 million euros in ammunition and missiles, according to Borrell.

EU foreign policy chief said that the work on joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine was ongoing, referring to the union's 3-step plan to purchase one million artillery rounds for Kyiv. "EU continues to work with partners to ensure Ukraine prevails," Borrell added.

The 11th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein summit, is taking place on April 21 in Germany. Ramstein summits are held to coordinate efforts to provide military aid to Ukraine.

According to Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, the meeting agenda is "an analysis of what's been done, our strategy for 2023, current needs of the Armed Forces, and the distribution of assistance programs to all divisions of Ukraine's Defense Forces."