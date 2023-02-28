Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
CNN: US, allies have trained over 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 28, 2023
The U.S. has already trained more than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers since January and over 4,000 since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, CNN reported on Feb. 28.

According to the report, Ukrainian soldiers will soon finish training at Fort Still, Oklahoma, on operating the Patriot missile system.

“We are confident the Ukrainians will employ Patriots with the same expertise they are demonstrating every day with their current air defense capabilities,” Lt. General Douglas Sims II, director of operations for the Joint Chief of Staff, said.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
