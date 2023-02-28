CNN: US, allies have trained over 4,000 Ukrainian soldiers

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. has already trained more than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers since January and over 4,000 since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, CNN reported on Feb. 28.

According to the report, Ukrainian soldiers will soon finish training at Fort Still, Oklahoma, on operating the Patriot missile system.

“We are confident the Ukrainians will employ Patriots with the same expertise they are demonstrating every day with their current air defense capabilities,” Lt. General Douglas Sims II, director of operations for the Joint Chief of Staff, said.