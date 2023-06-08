UK slaps new sanctions against Belarus

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. expanded its sanctions against Belarus for its support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the U.K. Foreign Office announced on June 8.

The new measures target exports from Belarus, circumvention of sanctions, and propaganda activities by Belarusian organizations in the U.K.

London also expands the sanctions on a broader range of people, including aides, advisers, and government ministers.

"This new package ratchets up the economic pressure on Lukashenko and his regime, which actively facilitates the Russian war effort and ignores Ukraine’s territorial integrity," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

The British government effectively banned the import of gold, cement, wood, and rubber from Belarus, as well as blocked British exports of banknotes, machinery, and goods that could be used to produce chemical and biological weapons.

Social media companies and internet providers will restrict access to sanctioned Belarusian media organizations, as is already the case for their Russian counterparts.

The new measure should also limit Russia's ability to circumvent sanctions through Belarusian intermediaries.

London has announced several packages of sanctions against Belarus in 2022. According to the British government, the last year's bans on export and import cost Lukashenko around 60 million pounds ($75.2 million).