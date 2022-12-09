UK sanctions 5 Russian human rights violators and abusers

Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 9, 2022 12:40 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. has sanctioned five Russian human rights violators and abusers, the U.K. Foreign Secretary announced on Dec. 9.

The targets include Andrey Tishenin and Artur Shambazov, working in Russian security services and law enforcement in occupied Crimea, who tortured Ukrainian Oleksandr Kostenko in 2015, the statement reads. Russian Colonel Ramil Rakhmatulovich Ibatullin, the commander of the 90th Tank Division, which has been on the front line of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, was sanctioned too.

The list also includes Russian major Valentin Oparin and Head of Public Prosecutions for the Rostov region, Oleg Tkachenko, for “obstructing complaints of torture,” with Tkachenko using torture to obtain testimony, according to the U.K. government.

In total, the sanctions package targets 30 individuals and companies “oppressing fundamental freedoms around the world,” including in Iran. All individuals are subject to assets freezing and a ban on entry into the U.K., reads the report.

The U.K. has sanctioned over 1,200 people in Russia, including servicemen responsible for war crimes and atrocities, the Foreign Secretary wrote.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.