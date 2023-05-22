UK intelligence: Russia creates ‘elite’ ground attack aviation group for Ukraine operations

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian military is likely forming a new "elite" aviation group for operations in Ukraine, the U.K. Defense Ministry said on May 22.

The unit will reportedly consist of at least one squadron of Su-24 Fencer and Su-34 Fullback fighter-bombers and a squadron of attack helicopters. The aircraft composition suggests that the unit is designed to carry out ground attack missions, the ministry noted.

According to the assessment, the formation of the aviation group highlights how Russia's Air Force has so far underperformed in conducting air strikes against Ukrainian targets.

Since 2022, Russia has struggled with the lackluster performance of its air force.

Despite having numerical superiority over Ukraine, the Russian Air Force has failed to establish air superiority. This limits its ability to provide adequate support for Russian Ground Forces.