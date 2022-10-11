UK intelligence: Russia's new commander to lead 'poorly resourced' army against Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia tries to "improve the delivery" of its war by appointing General Sergei Surovikin as overall commander of its Joint Group of Forces leading the war effort in Ukraine, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Oct. 11.

Surovikin, however, "will likely have to contest with an increasingly factional Russian defense ministry which is poorly resourced to achieve the political objectives it has been set in Ukraine," reads the report.

According to the ministry, Russia has "lacked a single empowered field commander" for much of its war in Ukraine.