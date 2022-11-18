UK intelligence: After withdrawal from Kherson, Russia prepares for further Ukrainian breakthroughs

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops have built up new trench systems near the administrative border with occupied Crimea and the Siverskyi Donets River in eastern Ukraine, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Nov. 18.

“Some of these locations are up to 60 kilometers behind the current front line, suggesting that Russian planners are making preparations in case of further major Ukrainian breakthroughs,” reads the report.

Following their retreat from the west bank of the Dnipro River, Russian forces prioritize replenishment, regrouping, and developing defensive lines in most areas of the front line in Ukraine, according to the intelligence.

Russia will likely try to redeploy some of its personnel that left Kherson “to reinforce and expand its offensive operations” near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, the ministry added.