Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, United Kingdom, Ukraine, Business
Edit post

UK extends tariff-free trade with Ukraine until 2029

by Mariia Tril February 8, 2024 9:32 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky walks with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (R) during a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Kyiv on Jan. 12, 2024. (Stefan Rousseau/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. will extend tariff-free trade on the majority of goods imported from Ukraine for an additional five years until 2029 to support Ukraine's long-term economic recovery from Russia's war, the U.K. government announced on Feb. 8.

The previous arrangement, which removed levies on all U.K.-Ukraine trade, was due to expire in March 2024 after being introduced in 2022 following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. All tariffs on goods imported from Ukraine were reduced to zero, and all quotas were removed under the free trade agreement.

The tariff-free trade extension aims to support Ukraine's long-term economic recovery from the war with Russia, which has disrupted supply chains and transport routes and impacted Ukraine's ability to export goods.

The five-year extension applies to all categories of goods except eggs and poultry, which will be extended only for two years. According to the announcement, British firms would also benefit from removing tariffs for exports to Ukraine.

"This extension will boost opportunities for Ukrainian business in key sectors such as oils, grains, and other agri-foods," Head of Trade Policy at British Chambers of Commerce William Bain said.

"This agreement provides much-needed long-term economic support to Ukraine, its businesses, and its people – critical to its recovery from (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's illegal invasion," U.K. Trade Policy Minister Greg Hands said.

Hands and Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko will sign the revised deal in a virtual ceremony on Feb. 8, the British government announced.  

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak signed a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv on Jan. 12, which reportedly aims to remain in effect until Ukraine joins NATO.

UK lawmakers criticize failure to use funds from Russian oligarch Abramovich’s sale of Chelsea FC for Ukraine
The sale of Chelsea FC generated 2.5 million pounds ($3.2 billion), which Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich said he would donate to Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Mariia Tril
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:32 AM

UK extends tariff-free trade with Ukraine until 2029.

The previous arrangement, which removed levies on all U.K.-Ukraine trade, was due to expire in March 2024 after being introduced in 2022 following Russia's attack on Ukraine. All tariffs on goods imported from Ukraine were reduced to zero, and all quotas were removed under the free trade agreement.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.