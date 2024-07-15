Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Russian oil industry, United Kingdom, European Union, Sanctions against Russia
UK, EU member states will step up inspections of Russian oil fleet, Bloomberg says

by Kateryna Hodunova July 16, 2024 12:27 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. The Russian oil tanker Crius waits for a cargo of oil in Ceuta, Spain, on March 5, 2023. (Antonio Sempere/Europa Press via Getty Images)
The U.K. plans to appeal to several European Union member states to act against the so-called "shadow fleet," Bloomberg reported on July 15, citing undisclosed sources and obtained documents.

An "unspecified number" of governments are expected to approve the plan on July 18, during a meeting of the European Political Community hosted by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the U.K., according to a draft statement.

The "shadow fleet" refers to aging and largely uninsured oil tankers that Russia uses to transport oil above the $60 per barrel price cap that the EU, the U.S., and the Group of Seven (G7) countries imposed in December 2022 as part of the effort to cut Moscow's fossil fuels revenue.

"Russia's 'shadow fleet' poses a threat to our nations and others who depend on the world's seas and oceans," the document said, which could still change before it is signed, according to Bloomberg.

"Many ships in this 'shadow fleet' are uninsured and poorly maintained. Many engage in activities which violate basic safety and environmental standards and regulations."

The participants aim to share information about the Russian fleet "to coordinate responses to the risks posed by its ships facilitators, and to work with the private sector and other maritime stakeholders to address the threat."

Officials and experts from different countries will form a group and meet to urgently "take concrete measures" to make it even harder for Russia to make money from its oil resources, the outlet said.

Sanctions may be imposed on more Russian ships of the "shadow fleet," Bloomberg said, citing a source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"We urge ship owners and operators, the marine insurance industry, shipbrokers, and other relevant maritime stakeholders to adhere to their relevant obligations and support the prevention, detection, and reporting of 'shadow fleet' activities," the document read.

Aiming at one of Russia's main sources of money to fund its war, Ukraine has made a concerted effort to target the Russian oil industry with long-range drone strikes.

Bloomberg reported in March that the strikes have disrupted between 12-14% of Russia's oil refining capacity.

Strikes against Russian energy targets prompted criticism from U.S. officials in April. Washington said it does not support Ukraine's attacks on oil refineries, citing fears that it could threaten the global energy market.

Russia’s oil export revenues continue to drop for 4th straight month
Russia’s revenues from oil exports in June were about $16.7 billion, a 1.2% drop from the previous month. Earnings from oil exports have continued to decline since a high of almost $19 billion in February 2024.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Most popular

News Feed

10:29 PM

Georgian president appeals to Constitutional Court on law on 'foreign agents.'

Georgian President Salome Zourabishvili has filed a motion against the law on "foreign agents" to the Constitutional Court of Georgia. The bill requires organizations that receive foreign funding to be labeled as "foreign agents," mirroring repressive Russian legislation used to crack down on Kremlin critics.
9:36 PM

US prohibits Ukraine from striking deep inside Russia due to fears of war spreading.

"I think it is important to understand that we do not want to see unintended consequences of an escalation that could turn this conflict into a broader one that goes beyond Ukraine. I think this is something that we all need to consider and take very seriously," Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder said in an interview with the Voice of America.
7:30 PM

Spain says 10 more Leopard 2 tanks en route to Ukraine.

The tanks were repaired, maintained and tested at the Santa Barbara Sistemas manufacturer in the province of Seville, according to the statement. With this batch, the total number of Leopard 2A4 tanks handed over from Spain to Ukraine has reached 20.
6:34 PM

Zelensky says he 'is not afraid' of Trump's potential presidency.

Ukraine has bipartisan support and will develop relations with Washington regardless of the outcome of the presidential elections, President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists. "If Donald Trump becomes president, we will work. I am not afraid of this," Zelensky said.
5:52 PM

Last Russian patrol ship left occupied Crimea, Ukraine's navy says.

The vessel's designation was Project 1135, Dmytro Pletenchuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, told the Kyiv Independent. This patrol ship is not a carrier of cruise missiles, which Russia is using to attack Ukraine, but is equipped with the other weapons, he added.
12:24 PM

Georgian volunteer fighter reportedly killed in Ukraine.

In comments to The Kyiv Independent in February, the Georgian Legion, one of the leading groups of Georgian volunteer fighters, said that at least 59 Georgian fighters had been killed in battle since the beginning of the full-scale war.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

