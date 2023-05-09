Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Water deficit increasingly critical for Russian-occupied Donetsk

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 9, 2023 1:11 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is likely building a water pipeline to alleviate the water shortage in the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk, an issue growing since Moscow's full-scale invasion, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on May 9.

The move aims to make up for Russia's lack of success in securing the Siverskyi Donets canal, which supplies Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast, but the pipeline is "highly unlikely" to fully compensate for the limited access to water in the region's occupied part, reads the report.

The Siverskyi Donets-Donbas Canal remains mainly under Ukrainian control, but its long route has often been contested, the ministry wrote in its latest intelligence update. The canal passes through the town of Chasiv Yar, about 6 km west of Bakhmut.

"Russia's heavy use of indirect artillery to support the capture of Bakhmut and surrounding territory has likely inflicted collateral damage to the canal and other regional water infrastructure, undermining Russia's efforts to remedy the lack of water that its invasion originally created," adds the update.

Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast is the site of the war's fiercest fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces as Russia seeks to capture the entire region. The regional capital Donetsk has been occupied since Russia's first Donbas invasion in 2014.

Wagner a ‘shadow of what it once was’: Russia security expert on the rage of mercenary boss Prigozhin
After seeming to have calmed down over early spring, the internal conflict between Wagner mercenary group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Russian Defense Ministry has escalated dramatically. In the early morning of May 5, Prigozhin recorded a video in front of what he claimed to be the bodies of doz…
Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.