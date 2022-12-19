Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Wagner Group militants take major role in war of attrition around Bakhmut

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 19, 2022 3:26 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kremlin-controlled paramilitary organization Wagner Group is using a large number of poorly trained convicts it had recruited to fight against Ukraine in a Russian attempt to sack Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Dec. 19.

The soldiers receive a smartphone or tablet with commercial satellite images, showing them the designated axis of advance and the attack’s target. Meanwhile, the Wagner Group commanders at platoon level and above stay undercover and give orders via radios, according to the latest ministry’s intelligence update.

The individual servicemen and units are ordered to follow a predetermined route, “often with fire-support, but less often alongside armored vehicles,” the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote.

The officials added that those who decline to attack “are likely being threatened with summary execution.”

“These brutal tactics aim to conserve Wagner’s rare assets of experienced commanders and armored vehicles, at the expense of the more readily available convict recruits, which the organization assesses as expendable,” reads the report.

The Wagner Group is a private military formation run by Evgenii Prigozhin, a close confidant of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Russia deployed the mercenaries to eastern Ukraine amid its military’s heavy losses, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Mar. 28.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on Dec. 9 that Russian troops had “effectively destroyed Bakhmut.”

Bakhmut, the salt-mining city with a pre-war population of 70,000 people, became the center of a critical battle in the east of Ukraine in August. It is located on the main road to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk – key cities in Donetsk Oblast that Moscow aims to capture despite its stalled progress.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.