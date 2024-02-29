Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Ukraine at war, Russia, Avdiivka, United Kingdom
UK Defense Ministry: 'Territory west of Avdiivka remains focal effort of Russian offensive'

by Kateryna Hodunova February 29, 2024 3:01 PM 2 min read
The largely destroyed city of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, on Feb. 15, 2024. The city was captured by Russian forces on Feb. 17, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images) 
Russia continues to take advantage of Ukrainian retreat near Avdiivka moving further west, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported in its Feb. 29 intelligence update.

Since Russia took control of Avdiivka, it has advanced approximately 6 kilometers west from the center of the town, the ministry wrote.

Russian troops are likely looking for the right moment to benefit from "fewer, well-defended positions and urban areas from which Ukrainian forces can defend," the intelligence update said.

The small city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast was captured by Russian troops on Feb. 17 amid ammunition shortages after months of repelling Russia’s renewed offensive.

Military: Ukraine withdraws from Stepove and Severne villages near Avdiivka
The two villages are located north of Lastochkyne, which was occupied by Russian troops on Feb. 26.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova

Within several days, Ukrainian Armed Forces withdrew from Lastochkyne, Severne, and Stepove villages near Avdiivka.

"Territory west of Avdiivka remains focal effort of Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine," said the report.

According to U.K. Defense Ministry, tactical gains of the latest captured villages serve primarily to consolidate Russian positions around Avdiivka.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) warned that Russia could replicate its successful tactics in Avdiivka on a larger scale if the West continues to delay military assistance.

ISW: Russia may seize more territory near Avdiivka, but rough terrain will slow their advance
Russian forces may be able to make more gains north and northwest of Avdiivka, but rough terrain in areas farther west will slow down advancing troops.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
1:59 PM

Putin threatens NATO, says nuclear weapons use possible.

There will be "tragic consequences" if NATO troops are sent to Ukraine, and the West's support for Kyiv "risks a conflict using nuclear weapons," Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed during a two-hour State of the Nation address on Feb. 29.
11:31 AM

Syrskyi: Ukraine downs another Russian Su-34 jet.

Ukrainian forces shot down another Su-34 attack plane, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported on Feb. 29, hours after Ukraine's Air Force reported that one Su-34 had been downed overnight.
8:14 AM

Air Force: Ukraine downs another Su-34.

Ukrainian forces shot down another Su-34 attack plane, the Air Force reported on Feb. 29, adding another jet to the list of reported Russian aircraft losses in recent days.
3:54 AM

McConnell's exit signals shift in Republican support for Ukraine.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's impending departure from his leadership role in November signals a significant shift in Republican support for Ukraine. McConnell has played a pivotal role in securing military assistance and funding for Kyiv, Politico reports.
10:57 PM

Parliament's website reportedly hit by cyberattack.

There are no further details on the reported cyberattack, including Verkhovna Rada’s assumptions about those involved in the hacking. At the time of publication, the link to the parliament's Telegram was already working properly.
9:22 PM

Kuleba: Albania to open embassy in Kyiv soon.

Albania is planning to open its embassy in Kyiv "soon," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on social platform X on Feb. 28 after meeting his Albanian counterpart Igli Hasani in Tirana.
