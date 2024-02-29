UK Defense Ministry: 'Territory west of Avdiivka remains focal effort of Russian offensive'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia continues to take advantage of Ukrainian retreat near Avdiivka moving further west, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported in its Feb. 29 intelligence update.

Since Russia took control of Avdiivka, it has advanced approximately 6 kilometers west from the center of the town, the ministry wrote.

Russian troops are likely looking for the right moment to benefit from "fewer, well-defended positions and urban areas from which Ukrainian forces can defend," the intelligence update said.

The small city of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast was captured by Russian troops on Feb. 17 amid ammunition shortages after months of repelling Russia’s renewed offensive.

Within several days, Ukrainian Armed Forces withdrew from Lastochkyne, Severne, and Stepove villages near Avdiivka.

"Territory west of Avdiivka remains focal effort of Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine," said the report.

According to U.K. Defense Ministry, tactical gains of the latest captured villages serve primarily to consolidate Russian positions around Avdiivka.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) warned that Russia could replicate its successful tactics in Avdiivka on a larger scale if the West continues to delay military assistance.