UK Defense Ministry: Russian air force underperforms in Ukraine

Russia's air force continues to underperform in Ukraine due to air defense and dispersed basing caused by the threat of strikes on Russian airfields, the UK’s Defense Ministry reported on Feb. 16.

Russia likely keeps a largely intact fleet of 1,500 crewed military aircraft operating mainly on Russian territory, despite losing roughly 130 aircraft since Feb. 24, 2022, the ministry said.

However, Russia is unlikely to launch a large-scale air campaign as it would suffer “unsustainable” losses under the current battlefield conditions, the report read.

Russia continues to deploy a similar number of aircraft as it has for many months, according to the report.