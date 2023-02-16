Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UK Defense Ministry: Russian air force underperforms in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 16, 2023 5:52 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's air force continues to underperform in Ukraine due to air defense and dispersed basing caused by the threat of strikes on Russian airfields, the UK’s Defense Ministry reported on Feb. 16.

Russia likely keeps a largely intact fleet of 1,500 crewed military aircraft operating mainly on Russian territory, despite losing roughly 130 aircraft since Feb. 24, 2022, the ministry said.

However, Russia is unlikely to launch a large-scale air campaign as it would suffer “unsustainable” losses under the current battlefield conditions, the report read.

Russia continues to deploy a similar number of aircraft as it has for many months, according to the report.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
