Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Russia unlikely to achieve 'significant breakthrough' near Bahkmut in coming weeks

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 3, 2023 10:20 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In its daily update posted on Jan. 3, the U.K. Defense Ministry said that the number of infantry assaults by the Russian military and the Wagner Group members near Bakhmut peaked in mid-December. However, the ministry said that these operations were "poorly supported."

In the past 10 days, Ukraine has made “significant reinforcements" in the Bakhmut sector, while the frequency of Russian infantry attempts to advance has likely decreased, according to the ministry.

"Both sides have suffered high casualties," the report reads.

"Russian offensive operations in the area are now likely being conducted at only platoon or section level. It is unlikely Russia will achieve a significant breakthrough near Bakhmut in the coming weeks."

The area near Bakhmut, a city in eastern Donetsk Oblast, has been the site of the heaviest hostilities along the entire front line in the past months.

Earlier on Jan. 1, the Institute for the Study of War said that the depletion of the Russian military’s artillery ammunition stocks would likely impact their ability to conduct a high pace of operations near Bakhmut.

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Dec. 26 that over 60% of the infrastructure in the city of Bakhmut was partially or fully destroyed due to "constant shelling."

Understanding Russia’s relentless assault on Bakhmut
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.