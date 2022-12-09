Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Russia likely started using new batch of Iranian drones in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 9, 2022 11:38 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has likely “exhausted its previous stock of several hundred Shahed-131s and 136s and has now received a resupply” as Ukraine’s General Staff reported attacks by Iranian drones for the first time in three weeks on Dec. 6, according to the U.K Defense Ministry.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine downed 14 Iranian-made Shahed-136 attack drones overnight on Dec. 7, the General Staff said in its daily update. Russian forces used the drones to attack Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, according to local governors.

The previous Russian attempts of attacks with Iranian kamikaze drones in Ukraine happened on Nov. 17.

The Washington Post reported on Nov. 19, citing intelligence, that Iran and Russia have “quietly” reached an agreement to assemble “hundreds of unmanned weaponized aircraft” on Russian territory.

Yurii Ihnat, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, also said that Russia was preparing for the production of Iranian kamikaze drones.

Russia has been using Iranian-made kamikaze drones in Ukraine since September, launching attacks against civilians and energy facilities across the country.

How Russia uses Iranian drones to try to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defense
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.