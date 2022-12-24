Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Ukraine reports downing 14 Iranian-made drones overnight

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 7, 2022 12:23 pm
The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 14 Iran-made Shahed-136 attack drones overnight on Dec. 7, the General Staff said in its daily update.

Russia has been using Iranian-made kamikaze drones to attack Ukraine since September, launching attacks against civilians and destroying energy facilities across the country.

In late November, Yurii Ihnat, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, claimed that Iran was transferring the blueprints for its drones to Russia in an effort to avoid sanctions for selling the drones directly. However, it may take some time before Russia is able to start production, Ihnat said then.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in October that Russia ordered over 2,400 Iranian-made attack drones.

The Ukrainian military also downed an Orlan-10-type drone overnight, as well as two more UAVs, the type of which is yet to be specified, the General Staff added.

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

