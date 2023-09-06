Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UK Defense Ministry: New Russian curriculum to prepare students for military service

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 6, 2023 10:58 AM 2 min read
Members of Young Army Cadets Military Movement sign the form during the All-Russian Military Patriotic Dictation on Nov. 15, 2022, in Moscow, Russia. (Photo credit: Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The new school year in Russia began with an updated curriculum, incorporating military skills and pro-Kremlin propaganda on Ukrainian history, the U.K. Defense Ministry said in its intelligence report on Sept. 6.

The new educational guidelines approved by the Parliament last year include "Basics of Life Safety" for senior students, which encompass a military training module. The Russian youth is meant to acquire skills in handling assault rifles, grenades, drones, and first aid, the report said.

The pupils may also be visited by Russian soldiers who have participated in the invasion of Ukraine.

Updated history lessons promote Russia's propaganda narratives on the occupation of Crimea and provide justifications for the full-scale war against Ukraine.

According to the analysis, the new curriculum serves three main goals. Firstly, to indoctrinate students with a rationale for the war against Ukraine. Secondly, to instill them with a "martial mindset," and thirdly, to prepare the students for future mobilization and deployment.

In September 2022, Russia introduced a new school lesson called "Conversations about important things," instilling "patriotism and love and service for the Motherland" for children as young as six. It also featured video lessons with Russian state officials including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Patriarch Kirill.

During this year's summer, Russia's Education Ministry revealed new history textbooks for high schools, containing maps with occupied parts of Ukraine shown as Russian territory. The teaching materials also promoted the narrative that Ukrainians and Russians are "one people" but Ukraine is currently ruled as an "ultranationalist state."

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
