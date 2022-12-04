Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
UK Defense Ministry: Keeping tacit approval of war among population likely to be ‘increasingly difficult for Kremlin’

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 4, 2022 10:49 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

In its update on Dec. 4, the U.K. Defense Ministry cited the recent polling that shows that Russian public support for the war against Ukraine is "falling significantly."

The poll indicated 55% of Russians “favor peace talks with Ukraine,” and only 25% support continuing the war.

Back in April, around 80% of Russians claimed to support the war against Ukraine, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, despite the Russian authorities’ efforts to “enforce pervasive control of the information environment, the conflict has become increasingly tangible for many Russians” since “partial mobilization.”

“With Russia unlikely to achieve major battlefield successes in the next several months, maintaining even tacit approval of the war amongst the population is likely to be increasingly difficult for the Kremlin,” the ministry said.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
