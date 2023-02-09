Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

UK Defense Ministry: Both sides likely to avoid major offensives in March due to muddy conditions

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 9, 2023 10:04 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Both the Ukrainian and Russian militaries will likely avoid planning major offensives from mid to late March due to the “extremely” muddy conditions, though nothing can be ruled out, the U.K. Defense Ministry said on Feb. 9.

The weather continues to play “a significant role” in the war, with the movement of vehicles expected to get more complicated as the temperature rises and the snow melts, the ministry said in its daily intelligence update.

The terrain would likely be at its “worst” for vehicle maneuver in late March, but “perceived political or operational opportunities can override such concerns,” the ministry said, referring to how Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022 despite seemingly unfavorable terrain conditions.

The U.K.’s bulletin comes as some of the fiercest battles of the war unholds around the city of Bakhmut in the northern part of Donetsk Oblast, as well as near Vuhledar, which sits some 50 km southwest of the Russian occupied Donetsk city.

Ukraine war latest: Intelligence claims Russia likely to mobilize up to 500,000 troops to run offensive in spring-summer
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.