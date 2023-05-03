UK Defense Ministry: Russia likely shifting targets in coordinated mass missile strikes

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian missile strikes are likely shifting from targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure to military, industrial, and logistical infrastructure, the U.K. Defense Ministry wrote on May 3.

According to the U.K. Defense Ministry, the shift is likely related to Russia's need to replenish its air-launched cruise missile stockpiles.

The Russian missile strikes on April 28 and May 1 also used smaller numbers of missiles than previous strikes.

The latest strikes were conducted by long-range aviation strategic bombers, namely Tu-95 and Tu-160 fighter jets. Russian forces likely launched Kh-101 and Kh-555 cruise missiles, the U.K. Defense Ministry added.

Russia began targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure in mid-October with mass missile and drone strikes, which plunged the country into frequent and widespread blackouts throughout the winter. As of March 2023, Ukraine's electricity grid is in stable working condition.

The large-scale missile strike launched against Ukraine overnight on May 1 injured at least 34 people, with air defense shooting down 15 out of 18 air-launched Kh-101 and Kh-555 cruise missiles.